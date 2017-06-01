Marquise Goodwin vows to be “always open” in San Francisco

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 1, 2017, 6:02 AM EDT

No one doubts that new 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin is a great athlete. An Olympic long jumper, Goodwin is one of the best athletes in football. But Goodwin wants to prove he’s more than just a track and field star who plays some football on the side.

“I know a lot better things are in store,” Goodwin said of leaving Buffalo for San Francisco this offseason. “I’m running a lot of different routes that I never had the opportunity to run before. I’m just excited. I’m excited I can assume a different role. People assumed I couldn’t run routes. So when they actually see me run routes, they’re like, ‘Wow, this dude’s fast and he can stop fast and he can run routes, and he can catch.’ It sickens me that people would think I’m just this fast dude who can’t run routes or can’t catch.”

Goodwin said the 49ers are learning just how well he uses his speed.

“I’m always open and I’m fast. And I say that in the most humble tone –not to be arrogant. I’m just confident I’ll be open. And I’m fast,” he said.

Despite missing some offseason work while focusing on the long jump, Goodwin had his most productive season last year, catching 29 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns. This year in San Francisco he believes he’s due for bigger things.