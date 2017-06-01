Packers sign fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams, cut Jacob Schum

The Packers are making a change at punter.
Jacob Schum was in that spot in 2016, but the team announced on Thursday that he has been released. Schum, who punted for the Buccaneers in 2015, had a net average of 39.1 yards per kick while appearing in every game for Green Bay last season.
Undrafted free agent addition Justin Vogel is now the only punter on the 90-man roster, but there’s ample time for the team to consider other options before the regular season rolls around.
The Packers also announced that they have signed fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams. Williams was one of three running backs that the Packers selected in the draft, joining fifth-rounder Aaron Jones and seventh-rounder Devante Mays as new additions to Ty Montgomery in the backfield.
Williams played at BYU in college and will have a familiar face with him at practice as the Packers have also signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Colby Pearson from the Utah school.
A little bit of a surprise.
Could be a draft shocker. Tons of potential. Lets see how he pans out.
I miss the days of more reliable punters like Hentrich and Ryan…
And the rich get richer.
Super Bowl here,we come!
Congrats, Mr. Schum, on leaving Green Bay….
Not surprised – actually hoping for an upgrade. If TT can be criticized it dates all the way back to his cutting of Ryan. He relied too much on his special teams coaches- who were later let go, All because Ryan wouldnt punt it the way they wanted him to punt it. He just boomed the ball and was very good at directional kicking and getting it inside the 20 ( as has been proven by his results in Seattle). What more can you want?? But he didnt do it the way that Stock and Slocum wanted it done. Too bad – he has been a great punter for the Seahawks and was a good friend of the place kicker.
Jamaal Williams is a complete back and is a great story. Very effective runner for the Cougs, and can catch too. Played in pro style offense – nice add for the Pack.
Punter?!
We don’t need no stinkin’ punter.
Bennett at TE will negate the need to punt.
With our offense the punter is much like the Maytag repair man.
Yea but can he play CB? Or play LB? Or rush the QB?…..
Don’t laugh. This Williams guy is going to be the Packers’ starting running back this season.
Because the Maytag repair man isn’t going to the Super Bowl either?
gb running game is “iffy” at best, TT is going to rely on Aarons arm another season to keep his job.
A user name like “The Phantom Stranger” is the equivalent to a fan sitting in the stands wearing a brown paper bag over their head with a face drawn on it. Must be a Viking fan.