Packers sign fourth-rounder Jamaal Williams, cut Jacob Schum

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

The Packers are making a change at punter.

Jacob Schum was in that spot in 2016, but the team announced on Thursday that he has been released. Schum, who punted for the Buccaneers in 2015, had a net average of 39.1 yards per kick while appearing in every game for Green Bay last season.

Undrafted free agent addition Justin Vogel is now the only punter on the 90-man roster, but there’s ample time for the team to consider other options before the regular season rolls around.

The Packers also announced that they have signed fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams. Williams was one of three running backs that the Packers selected in the draft, joining fifth-rounder Aaron Jones and seventh-rounder Devante Mays as new additions to Ty Montgomery in the backfield.

Williams played at BYU in college and will have a familiar face with him at practice as the Packers have also signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Colby Pearson from the Utah school.