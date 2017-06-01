Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson is finally healthy after limping through 2016

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 1, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had his worst season statistically last year, and an injury may be the reason — and the reason Seattle can be confident he’ll bounce back in 2017.

Wilson suffered an ankle injury in Week One, and although he still started every game, coach Pete Carroll says it was affecting him. Now, not.

“He looks great throwing the football,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “He looks great moving around. It just feels so much different than it did for so long of that season. Never during that season last year did we see him in practice where he could move. Never. So he mustered it up for game time. The last five or six games, [he] could move. But it isn’t like it is now. So we’ve got to take care of him, look after him, and have tremendous expectations for Russell’s performance next year.”

The Seahawks’ offense went from great in 2015 to mediocre in 2016. Getting Wilson back to health should go a long way toward getting Seattle’s offense on track in 2017.