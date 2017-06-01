 Skip to content

Ravens waiting for word on Tavon Young’s knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
Tavon Young played more snaps in 2016 than any other returning Ravens cornerback, but the team may have to make do without him for a while after Young injured his knee in Thursday’s practice.

Young went down after trying to make an interception during the OTA session and had to be helped off the field by members of the team’s medical staff. Coach John Harbaugh said after the practice that the team was still waiting for word on the severity of the injury.

“He bumped into a player. There wasn’t much contact at all,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see how his knee is.”

Young sent out a tweet on Thursday afternoon saying he will be “coming back stronger than ever.”

Young was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft and made 11 starts as a rookie. He finished the year with 53 tackles and two interceptions.

3 Responses to “Ravens waiting for word on Tavon Young’s knee injury”
  1. tylawspick6 says: Jun 1, 2017 5:38 PM

    football gods are watching, whinebaugh

  2. thelongestgoodbye says: Jun 1, 2017 5:39 PM

    Glad they drafted a CB first round…..

  3. stillabengalsfan says: Jun 1, 2017 7:17 PM

    Phew.. you couldn’t cover AJ before…

