Report: Phone records turned over in NFL’s Ezekiel Elliott probe

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

It has been nearly a year since allegations of domestic violence were lodged against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, sparking investigations by both Columbus, Ohio law enforcement and the NFL into what happened.

Authorities in Columbus declined to pursue charges last September, but the league’s probe has continued without any resolution. That resolution may be closer now that the league has received documents from Elliott and the NFL Players Association.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that phone records and other documents requested by the league were recently turned over. Per Pelissero, the acquisition of those documents suggests “there could be closure before the calendar gets too close to the start of the regular season in September” although an appeal of any discipline doled out under the Personal Conduct Policy would change the timeline.

Elliott expressed frustration with the pace of the investigation in January and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in March that there was “just nothing” to cause the league to take disciplinary action.

The NFL has only said that the investigation is ongoing.