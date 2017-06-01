Tavon Young tore his ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on June 1, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

The Ravens’ wait for word on the severity of cornerback Tavon Young’s knee injury did not end with good news.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that Young suffered a torn ACL. He was injured during Thursday’s practice while coming down from an attempted interception and later hinted at the nature of the injury in a tweet that said he’d come back stronger than ever.

Young was coming off a strong rookie season that saw him pick off two passes while playing in every game and making 11 starts. The 2016 fourth-round pick was expected to play a big role again this season.

The Ravens signed Brandon Carr and drafted Marlon Humphrey in the first round to bolster their cornerback group behind Jimmy Smith. Both players will be even more important now and 2016 sixth-rounder Maurice Canady leads a group of other players that will have a chance at more playing time with Young out of the picture.