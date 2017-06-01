Teddy Bridgewater throws with teammates as rehab continues

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 1, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

He’s still far from being cleared to practice, but Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to do more and more.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Bridgewater was throwing with the other quarterbacks during individual drills as he continues his rehab from last year’s knee injury.

And while the healthy ones resumed practicing, Bridgewater was on the side without with athletic trainers, taking drops while attached to a resistance band. It was the first time he’s been spotted on the field by the media since Aug. 30, when he suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL during practice.

“He’s one of the leaders in our locker room, so having him out here is definitely motivation to everybody,” Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It’s inspiring to see a guy back out here giving it everything he’s got, rehabbing and training real hard. Seeing him out here is definitely an added inspiration.”

Bridgewater hasn’t spoken to reporters since the injury, and there’s still no timetable for his return.

But every step he takes is one in the right direction.