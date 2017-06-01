Tony Jefferson, Eric Weddle safety tandem leaving strong impression with John Harbaugh

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 1, 2017, 12:08 AM EDT

It’s only May, but Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is encouraged by what he’s seen from free agent addition Tony Jefferson so far in OTAs.

Combined with returning safety Eric Weddle, Harbaugh believes the tandem could make for a productive back end of the Ravens’ defense this season.

“I see how he and Eric interact back there,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We are causing the offense a lot of trouble. I think those two safeties back there have a big impact on that, and Eric has done a great job and Tony has done a great job.”

Jefferson signed with the Ravens in March after playing the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Last year was Jefferson’s first as a full-time starter. He started 14 of 15 games played and recorded 96 tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.

Harbaugh has been impressed with Jefferson’s approach since joining the team.

“My impressions would be A-plus in every area,” Harbaugh said. “I see him in the weight room, I see him in the conditioning, and I see him in the meeting room. I see his knowledge of the defense already.”