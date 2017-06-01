Washington LB Zach Brown thinks he can be NFL’s defensive MVP

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Zach Brown was a Pro Bowl linebacker in Buffalo last season, but he spent a few weeks as a free agent, didn’t get any huge offers, and eventually settled for a one-year $2.3 million contract in Washington. Now he’s eager to prove he’s worth a lot more than that.

Brown told ESPN that he has his sights very high — on the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

“I want to win the defensive MVP,” Brown said.

Brown thinks that with a huge year, he can send a message to the 31 teams that didn’t sign him.

“I’ll make other head coaches pay for not drafting me or picking me up,” Brown said. “I feel [people] still don’t respect me, so for me I have to prove myself again. I always play with a chip on my shoulder. If you don’t respect my game, I will make you respect my game. I can play with the best of them. I’m not just another linebacker that can be replaced. I feel I’m one of the top guys in the league at inside linebacker. I can do everything.”

Those are big ambitions. Washington would love to see Brown live up to them.