Washington LB Zach Brown thinks he can be NFL’s defensive MVP

Zach Brown was a Pro Bowl linebacker in Buffalo last season, but he spent a few weeks as a free agent, didn’t get any huge offers, and eventually settled for a one-year $2.3 million contract in Washington. Now he’s eager to prove he’s worth a lot more than that.
Brown told ESPN that he has his sights very high — on the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
“I want to win the defensive MVP,” Brown said.
Brown thinks that with a huge year, he can send a message to the 31 teams that didn’t sign him.
“I’ll make other head coaches pay for not drafting me or picking me up,” Brown said. “I feel [people] still don’t respect me, so for me I have to prove myself again. I always play with a chip on my shoulder. If you don’t respect my game, I will make you respect my game. I can play with the best of them. I’m not just another linebacker that can be replaced. I feel I’m one of the top guys in the league at inside linebacker. I can do everything.”
Those are big ambitions. Washington would love to see Brown live up to them.
I rubbed my eyes for about a minute before rereading the article…and yup he actually said those words and in that order.
Ah, the old favorite “chip on my shoulder”. Doesn’t really have the same sting to it when coming from a young multi-millionaire.
BTW – Kahlil Mack is the standard now for DMVP, and I don’t think many would put Brown in the same category.
The Bills gave up a 200 hundred yard rusher 3 times with him on the field last year.
Guessing those game tapes didnt help him get signed.
That name makes for a pretty good band, but maybe not a defensive MVP.
Lol as he plays with the second team with OTA’s. He’s the only one with these expectations but he should be a solid rotational guy.
marvsleezy says:
Jun 1, 2017 1:06 PM
The Bills gave up a 200 hundred yard rusher 3 times with him on the field last year.
Guessing those game tapes didnt help him get signed.
….
lol 20,000 yards in a game is alot !
“I’ll make other head coaches pay for not drafting me or picking me up,”
How about he start by making opposing RBs pay and tackle them for a loss or minimal gain? That’s why he didn’t get the big payday he was looking for. He was looking to get paid like a defensive MVP when he was merely a decent LB in a LB-friendly system.
Couldn’t make it with an actual NFL team so he had to sign with the Redskins. Basically he’s on a CFL team now.
They really ought to drug test these guys in the offseason too.
If I had a dollar for every time a mediocre player stated that he was going to make everyone pay for overlooking him and/or be considered one of the best in the game, I sure wouldn’t be spending my time commenting here.
Me me me who cares if he’s the dmvp if they don’t at least get to the Super Bowl?
I guess he does
Well he’ll probably be on the field for a good portion of the game considering their offense has no decent running backs, below average receivers, and a QB that even they don’t think is worth Mike Glennon money.
gb needed a LB more than a tight end. TT makes the packers a 1 and done playoff team. Zach Brown would have been a better choice than Bennett. Their defense cannot stop anyone.
Well he’ll probably be on the field for a good portion of the game considering their offense has no decent running backs, below average receivers, and a QB that even they don’t think is worth Mike Glennon money.
———————————————————————————–
You don’t know much about football do you?
Cousins has been a top 6 QB last 2 years. Pryor had a 1000 yard season with no QB in a bottom offense. Reed in an elite TE in the league. Crowder caught almost 70% of his targets and in 9 games started had over 700 yards. Kelly isn’t an elite RB but he’s serviceable.
I am not a Redskins fan either
“I’ll make other head coaches pay for not drafting me or picking me up,”
~ Every free agent ever
r8rsfan says:
Jun 1, 2017 1:05 PM
Ah, the old favorite “chip on my shoulder”. Doesn’t really have the same sting to it when coming from a young multi-millionaire.
BTW – Kahlil Mack is the standard now for DMVP, and I don’t think many would put Brown in the same category.
======================================
JJ Watt has won three of the last four and only did not win because he was hurt. He’s the standard. Mack and Von Miller can challenge.
I’m glad he’s motivated. HTTR