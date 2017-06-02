Adam Gase takes the entitlement mentality out of Miami

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

As the Dolphins try to build on their first playoff appearance since 2008, their relatively new boss is committed to laying the foundation for sustained success. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald explains that second-year coach Adam Gase has achieved quick success by stripping away an entitlement mentality in the locker room.

Basically, Gase wants the players to believe that everything must be earned, from a spot in the starting lineup all the way down to the logos on their helmets. By creating an environment where everything must be earned (and, in turn, anything can be earned), players are always focused on doing their best.

Given that attitude, is it a shock that receiver Jarvis Landry (a close friend of Giant receiver Odell Beckham Jr.) has shown up for offseason workouts despite his obvious desire to get a new deal? Landry knows that if he’s not there, someone else will have a chance to earn his reps. So he need to be there to show Gase that Landry deserves to keep the job and, ultimately, to get the kind of contract he wants.

That’s one of the more tangible positive consequences of selling that no-entitlements vibe to players. In a league where every coach wants every player to opt to participate in optional workouts, Gase has his players pre-wired to choose to show up. And, in turn, to choose to do everything that needs to be done to allow the team to thrive.