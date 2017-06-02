Bengals sign Joe Mixon to rookie deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Joe Mixon has now taken care of what should be the only normal part of his first year.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bengals have agreed with Mixon on his rookie contract.

The second-round running back from Oklahoma will get the standard rookie deal, but that’s when everything will go back to what has become the normal scrutiny.

The Bengals have offered Mixon a second chance after some teams took him off their draft boards for being captured on tape punching a woman in the face. But the Bengals provide safe harbor to others, so they have experience with this process.

If he runs the way he did in college, he has a chance to help an offense that has been dynamic in the past.