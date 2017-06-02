Bills add cornerback Greg Mabin

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 2, 2017, 2:10 AM EDT

The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of cornerback Greg Mabin on Thursday.

Mabin signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Iowa. A hamstring injury limited Mabin during the team’s rookie mini-camp and he was ultimately waived by the Buccaneers afterward.

Mabin recorded 144 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a two-year starter for Iowa. He was converted to defensive back after initially heading to the school as a receiver.

The Bills released safety Jonathan Dowling to clear room for Mabin on their roster. Dowling was a seventh round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2014. He appeared in seven games with the Raiders in 2014. Dowling spent most of the 2015 season with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Bills practice squad late that season.