Boston Globe photographer barred from Tom Brady charity event

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT

Revenge is a dish best served with a side of avocado ice cream.

After the Boston Globe published an article reporting that Best Buddies International funneled $3 million to Tom Brady’s charitable trust since 2011, Brady and Best Buddies have banned a Globe photographer from this year’s flag football game benefiting the organization.

Before the article, the Globe had been welcome at the event for the purposes of photographing Brady and others. This year, a Globe photographer who showed up for the event was told to “leave immediately.” A security officer then escorted the photographer to his car.

While it’s Brady’s prerogative to keep out a newspaper that strongly implied some sort of wrongdoing in connection with one charitable organization contributing money to another charitable organization with no proof that Brady or anyone else gained anything improperly from it, banning the Globe photographer serves only to bring attention to a story that has faded.