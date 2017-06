Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

The Chargers have plenty to do this offseason, as they move up the coast and into new facilities.

So it’s good that they have their paperwork taken care of.

The team announced they signed third-rounder Dan Feeney to his rookie deal, wrapping up their draft class.

The guard from Indiana comes in as they overhaul their offensive line. They also used their second-rounder on guard Forrest Lamp, and signed free agent left tackle Russell Okung.