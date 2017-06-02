Chiefs sign Orson Charles, Damariay Drew

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 2, 2017, 12:16 AM EDT

The Kansas City Chiefs signed tight end Orson Charles and defensive back Damariay Drew on Thursday.

Charles was a fourth round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. He appeared in 29 games with the Bengals over the next two seasons, catching just nine passes for 109 yards before being released at the end of training camp in 2014. Charles has spent most of 2013 playing fullback with the Bengals.

After a stint on the New Orleans Saints practice squad, Charles remained with the Saints through training camp in 2015 before being released. Charles was active for two games with the Detroit Lions last season.

Drew was an undrafted free agent this year out of California. After tallying 70 tackles and two interceptions in 2015 for Cal, he missed all of last season due to injury.

Defensive back Devin Chappell was waived/injured and wide receiver Jamari Staples was waived with a “left squad” designation. Chappell will move to the Chiefs injured reserve list if he clears waivers.