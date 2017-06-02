Colin Kaepernick inundated with fan mail

Owners may be shying away from signing Colin Kaepernick because they fear a fan backlash, but it’s also worth considering how many fans a team will gain if it signs Kaepernick.
Kaepernick revealed on social media today that he’s been inundated with fan mail.
“I want to thank the people for the support! My parents sent me these photos yesterday and continue to receive dollies full of mail in support! I couldn’t do this without the people, I love you,” Kaepernick wrote.
That’s not the first piece of data that shows Kaepernick has a big fan base: NFL Shop revealed in September, shortly after Kaepernick began his national anthem protest, that Kaepernick’s jersey was the league’s top-selling piece of merchandise.
Kaepernick is a polarizing figure, but being polarizing isn’t necessarily a bad thing. By definition, a polarizing figure has a lot of people who support him, and in Kaepernick’s case those people will be eager to cheer for his team this season. If he has a team this season.
how about somebody else’s fan mail? We’ve heard enough about this irrelevant guy.
Maybe he could do a column in a newspaper instructing young people how to get a lot of attention.
SeeeeaaaHawks!!!!!
😉
They’ll be cheering for him in Canada,eh.
Not surprising since left-wing lunatics have a lot of time on their hands since the election.
Is this stiff on an NFL team at the moment? Then why is he being discussed on this website?
Donald Trump is inundated with fan mail too. It happens to a lot of well-known people.
Even convicted murderers on death row get fan mail.
How many of those fans are real hardcore NFL football fans who buys season passes jerseys and NFL Sunday tickets likely very little heck in Michael Jackson’s worst child molesting cases he got fan mail
Now if only he didn’t look through his progressions once and take off running instead of checking again for an open receiver he might be worth putting back in at qb
You left out the part about how much he sucks as a QB. Him, RG3 and Russell Wilson got big in the year of the option QB (2012) and since defenses figured how to stop it only Russell Wilson had the talent of an actual QB to stay relevant and be good. I use to hate how much attention RG3 got for being overrated but given that he’s unemployed like Kap is and how much y’all beat a dead horse on here about Kap not garnering interest I’d love to see a few articles on RG3’s situation
my lowly Packers have never beaten him!
Nobody wants “fans” that love a cop-hating, America-hating QB who can’t play.
Not from me he isn’t.
Time to start a fanbase protest ourselves. I will no longer click on a Colin Kaepernick article and read any comments or the articles contents. It’s has gotten out of hand with the quantity of them, and constant single-minded viewpoint of their context.
Thumbs up if you’re with me!
* President Donald Trump – just to be clear
Why don’t you offer him a job PFT? You seem to love him so much.
The problem is most of Kaep’s “fans” don’t actually watch football. Yeah he had a little influx of jersey sales at the beginning but that’s a temporary thing based on name recognition alone.
Among the typical football fan audience, Kaepernick is very much despised. This is (and has already been) demonstrable.