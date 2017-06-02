Colin Kaepernick inundated with fan mail

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

Owners may be shying away from signing Colin Kaepernick because they fear a fan backlash, but it’s also worth considering how many fans a team will gain if it signs Kaepernick.

Kaepernick revealed on social media today that he’s been inundated with fan mail.

“I want to thank the people for the support! My parents sent me these photos yesterday and continue to receive dollies full of mail in support! I couldn’t do this without the people, I love you,” Kaepernick wrote.

That’s not the first piece of data that shows Kaepernick has a big fan base: NFL Shop revealed in September, shortly after Kaepernick began his national anthem protest, that Kaepernick’s jersey was the league’s top-selling piece of merchandise.

Kaepernick is a polarizing figure, but being polarizing isn’t necessarily a bad thing. By definition, a polarizing figure has a lot of people who support him, and in Kaepernick’s case those people will be eager to cheer for his team this season. If he has a team this season.