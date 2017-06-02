Corey Coleman dealing with hamstring injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2017, 5:50 AM EDT

Browns receiver Corey Coleman was hurt falling on a football at Organized Team Activities, but that’s not his only injury.

Coleman is also dealing with a sore hamstring, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

This is the second consecutive summer that hamstring injuries have plagued Coleman. He missed the first two preseason games last year because of a hamstring injury. Coleman also missed time during his college career at Baylor with hamstring injuries.

Coleman, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, also suffered a broken hand last year and finished his rookie season with 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.