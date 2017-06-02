Danielle Hunter learns he broke an Alan Page record while meeting Alan Page

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter racked up 12.5 sacks in 2016. Unusual but still a far cry from record-breaking, Hunter found out on Thursday that there actually was an historic quality to the achievement — from the person who previously held the distinction.

Via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Alan Page told Hunter that he had broken Page’s record for being the youngest player to lead the team in sacks.

“Yeah, he said I beat his record I think by a few months being the youngest pass rusher to get the most sacks,” Hunter said. “I knew about him, but that was my first time actually meeting him face-to-face.”

Hunter led the team in sacks at 22 years and two months; Page did it at 22 and four months.

“More power to him,” Page said. “Somebody else will break any other records I may have. That’s what those things are for — for somebody to strive to do better.”

A third-round pick in 2015, Hunter got each of his sacks without starting a single game. That may change in 2017, with Hunter forcing his way into the starting lineup next to Everson Griffin.

Another big year also could set Hunter up for a big second contract. He’s eligible for one upon the conclusion of the 2017 regular season.