Drew Brees “could not be more impressed” by Ted Ginn

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Running back Adrian Peterson’s arrival has been a big storyline for the Saints in recent weeks, but he’s not the only new addition to the offense getting good reviews from quarterback Drew Brees during Organized Team Activities.

Brees also likes what he’s seen from wide receiver Ted Ginn, who signed with the team earlier in the offseason. Ginn’s speed has long been his calling card and reports from the team’s practices mesh with Brees’ observation that the wideout can still go fast.

“I could not be more impressed with Teddy,” Brees said, via ESPN.com. “I think he’s great for that room, just as being a veteran guy who’s been around a long time, played a lot of football,” Brees said. “I think he’s played some of his best football here over the last few years too, as he’s become more veteran. And I think he just brings a great element to that room — wisdom and leadership. And he’s still extremely productive. He certainly doesn’t look like he’s lost a step. He can fly.”

Ginn is coming off two productive years with the Panthers and playing with Brees leaves him well positioned to keep things going for a third season.