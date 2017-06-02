Dwight Freeney talking to Falcons about returning

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Dwight Freeney said he wasn’t going to make an immediate decision about returning to play in 2018 when asked about his plans in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, but it wasn’t long before a report that he wanted to remain in uniform surfaced.

Freeney’s name hasn’t come up for much public discussion since that point, but there have been some talks. Freeney told Alex Marvez and Bill Polian of Sirius XM NFL Radio that he has spoken to the Falcons about another year in Atlanta and that he is optimistic that things will work out for a 16th season.

The Falcons drafted Takkarist McKinley in the first round to beef up their defensive end options and a deal with Freeney would give him a veteran mentor for his rookie season.

Freeney had three sacks in 15 games for the Falcons in the 2016 regular season and added another one in the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.