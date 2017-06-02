Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2017, 7:28 AM EDT

Arguing against the bust label for Bills WR Sammy Watkins.

Dolphins DE William Hayes doesn’t think any offensive lineman can knock him off the line of scrimmage.

DL Lawrence Guy is hoping for an extended stay with the Patriots.

The Jets and Browns added to their history of trades on Thursday.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is getting an education in how to be a pro.

The Bengals have several young receivers that are still developing their games.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said that a healthy DL Desmond Bryant would be a big boost to the team.

The Steelers are drawing motivation from the Penguins.

Texans S Lonnie Ballentine is looking for his first healthy season.

A look at how Colts TE Jack Doyle celebrated his new deal.

CB A.J. Bouye participated in his first Jaguars OTA on Thursday.

The Titans are happy with their running backs.

Broncos linebackers like playing behind the team’s beefed-up defensive line.

Checking in on Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson’s return from an Achilles tear.

Raiders QB Derek Carr enjoyed Thursday’s Warriors victory in the NBA Finals.

WR Travis Benjamin likes how calm Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has been in his new job.

Cowboys WR Ryan Switzer is looking forward to playing alongside Cole Beasley.

LB B.J. Goodson is playing with the Giants’ first team.

Eagles G Brandon Brooks feels more confident since seeking treatment for anxiety issues.

RB Rob Kelley is trying to focus on himself and not the other Redskins running backs.

LB Willie Young believes the Bears have “new hope” this season.

Lions CB Darius Slay would like to be as durable as S Glover Quin.

Justin Vogel will get to make his case for the Packers punting job.

Is Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander ready for more in his second season?

The Falcons are sorting out who will start at right guard.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Saints coach Sean Payton missed Thursday’s practice to attend Cortez Kennedy’s funeral.

QB Jameis Winston is helping Ali Marpet adjust to center at Buccaneers practices.

The Cardinals are working on ways to cut out mental errors.

Eric Dickerson was among former Rams players at a reunion event in Los Angeles.

The 49ers are doing more to embrace their past.

Five players to watch at Seahawks OTAs.