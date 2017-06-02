Jets sign safety Shamarko Thomas

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 2, 2017, 1:02 AM EDT

The New York Jets announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Shamarko Thomas on Thursday evening.

Thomas was a fourth round pick of the Steelers in 2013. He appeared in 48 games and made two starts for Pittsburgh in four seasons with the team. He racked up 53 tackles and a forced fumble over that span. Thomas missed the final four games of last season with a concussion.

Thomas gives the Jets another safety following a trade that sent Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis earlier on Thursday.

The Jets released linebacker Jevaris Jones to clear space for Thomas on their roster. Jones was signed after taking part in the team’s rookie mini-camp as a tryout player in May.