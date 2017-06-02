Joe Berger expects 2017 to be his final season

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT

Linebacker Chad Greenway went into last season with the expectation that it would be his final one as an NFL player and one of his former teammates is taking the same approach this year.

Offensive lineman Joe Berger said he liked that Greenway was “able to step away on his own with his timing” and that he’s thinking about doing the same thing as he enters his 13th professional season.

“You never know what the circumstances are going to be, but in my mind, that’s the way I’m looking at it,” Berger said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’s year 13 and it’s been fun. It’s a young man’s game, though.”

After spending much of his career as a backup guard and center, Berger has started 30 games for the Vikings over the last two seasons. He’s working at right guard in OTAs and should be in the starting lineup to kick off what looks like his final NFL season.