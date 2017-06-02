John Lynch embraces the past in San Francisco

For new 49ers G.M. John Lynch, the goal isn’t simply to build a winning team. Lynch wants to build bridges to winning teams from the past, too.
Via Eric Branch of SFGate.com, Lynch told roughly 1,000 season-ticket holders on Wednesday night that the team will honor its past and the players who made the team great. Among other things, the team will recognize the players in the team’s ring of honor, with their numbers displayed on the suite tower at Levi’s Stadium. The team also will add signs recognizing past accomplishments, from Super Bowl victories to NFC championships to NFC West titles to murals and other references to the glory days that have passed the franchise by, but that they hope to recapture.
The 49ers also will hold “Dwight Clark Day” on October 22, celebrating the player who made “The Catch” that propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance, and who currently suffers from Lou Gehrig’s disease.
It’s a smart move. Even though current owner Jed York wants to create his own legacy in San Francisco, it makes sense to remind everyone of the existing legacy, which promotes pride in the franchise and motivation to achieve similar things moving forward.
When they first hired Lynch out of the booth, I thought it was a bad move. But, he’s been proving me wrong. Ever since he’s got there, he’s knocked it out of the park. It’s a breath of fresh air, and hopefully gets the Niners back to winning ways. Jed York isn’t involved, which is awesome, and anything is better than that turd, Baalke.
Jed is just barely smart enough to realize the families franchise has become the laughting stock of the NFL. Poor record, controversy all the time, beatings in the new stadium & empty seats. If he can stay in the shadows & let Lynch run the show, he might see the glory days return. (sometime in the future…they have a LOOOONg way to go)
As a 49ers sbl season ticket holder I can personally say that stadium had NO character! Great move by Lynch and yes even York. The next step is to teach the millennial crowd how and when to cheer at the appropriate times. Maybe instructions should be sent via a meme or gif. That way they don’t have to look up from their phones 😦
How about beating the Seahawks for a change, it’s been years.
When you see what they’ve done in Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta for the same money it took to build Levi’s I always wonder when I drive by or golf across the street … “when are they going to finish it?”
The new stadium sucks, I’ve been there 3 times and always pay extra to sit in a shaded section. Anyone who has to sit in the broiler side (i.e majority of fans) has a legitimate chance of heat exhaustion or sun stroke. Add to that the fact it’s in the flight path of an airport and that the tower side is off limits to 75% of fans makes it the crappiest game experience … oh but it has WiFi so there’s that smh.
Credit to Lynch for getting this once proud franchise back on track by making sure Jed stays in his room with his toy blocks.
I see this idea as a double-edged sword. Yes you should always celebrate and remember your history as a sports team. Celebrate the great years and the guys who helped get you there.
But the 49ers don’t play in San Fran anymore. For some silly reasons they moved 40 miles up the road to Santa Clara to start again. Now the franchise is struggling and seems to be in a constant rebuilding/coaching change/management shakeup kind of flux that isn’t good for the fans, the franchise or the city where they now call home.
I like what I see Mr. Lynch trying to do but they have a llllooooonnnnnggggg road ahead of them to bring this once great franchise to relevancy again. Good Luck John I hope you get the time to try.
