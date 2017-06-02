John Lynch embraces the past in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

For new 49ers G.M. John Lynch, the goal isn’t simply to build a winning team. Lynch wants to build bridges to winning teams from the past, too.

Via Eric Branch of SFGate.com, Lynch told roughly 1,000 season-ticket holders on Wednesday night that the team will honor its past and the players who made the team great. Among other things, the team will recognize the players in the team’s ring of honor, with their numbers displayed on the suite tower at Levi’s Stadium. The team also will add signs recognizing past accomplishments, from Super Bowl victories to NFC championships to NFC West titles to murals and other references to the glory days that have passed the franchise by, but that they hope to recapture.

The 49ers also will hold “Dwight Clark Day” on October 22, celebrating the player who made “The Catch” that propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance, and who currently suffers from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It’s a smart move. Even though current owner Jed York wants to create his own legacy in San Francisco, it makes sense to remind everyone of the existing legacy, which promotes pride in the franchise and motivation to achieve similar things moving forward.