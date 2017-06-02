John Lynch visits Friday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 5:56 AM EDT

The calendar says June, but football remains king whatever the month. And even with so much national focus on the NBA Finals (and not nearly enough on the Stanley Cup Final), PFT Live focuses every day on the sport of which few can ever get enough.

Friday’s show brings to the table a two-segment visit with 49ers G.M. John Lynch. The player turned broadcaster turned executive returns to the program after free agency and the draft, sharing insights on a variety of topics regarding the 49ers.

Also joining us will be NBC’s Pierre McGuire, who has made the trek from Pittsburgh to Nashville for Game Three of Predators-Penguins, which will be played on Saturday night and televised by NBCSN. The defending champions from Pennsylvania have a chance to go up 3-0 with a road win, after sweeping the first two games at home.

