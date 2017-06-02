Martellus Bennett takes issue with Whitlock’s position on racism against the rich

To the undoubted delight of Jamie Horowitz, Jason Whitlock of FS1 spent most of Thursday as a trending topic on Twitter because of something he said about LeBron James. Never mind the fact that most disagreed with Whitlock’s belief that, essentially, racism doesn’t count when it’s directed at the rich; Horowitz wants FS1 to be an all-day, every-day, hot-take factory that has people reacting and thus watching and listening for the next outlandish oven-mitted observation to react and watch and listen to.
One of those who reacted strongly and repeated to Whitlock’s argument was Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, who called out Whitlock in a stream of tweets aimed at making it clear that racism is racism regardless of how much money the person on the wrong end of the behavior makes or doesn’t make. Bennett’s overriding point seems to be that Whitlock believes that African-Americans with money (including Whitlock) are in some way better than African-Americans without it.
“Your black skin is different from the poor peoples black skin,” Bennett said to Whitlock after Whitlock tried to tell Bennett that he “clearly” missed the point. “But not mine, I still have that poor black skin bruh.”
It wasn’t only Bennett who called out Whitlock. As outlined by Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Mike Hill of FS1 also opted to express with surprising candor his disagreement with Whitlock’s words — and with Hill’s employers methods or embracing conflict in the hopes of filling coffers.
There’s another dynamic possibly at play here. Multiple FOX employees have reveled in the demise of ESPN, erroneously pinning it on left-leaning politics. This has set the stage for a not-so-subtle effort to use the ESPN example as a way to bully others in the sports media from daring to tiptoe to the left of center, possibly setting the stage for “fair and balanced” right-of-center views to take over the sports conversation.
This doesn’t mean FS1 will be going the way of FOX News. Horowitz knows that echo chambers don’t sell nearly as well as octagons, and that creating thick conflict out of thin air becomes the agenda and the objective, regardless of whether those throwing the punches truly believe what they are saying.
On what planet would Whitlock’s position be considered “right of center”? Color me surprised that this website automatically considers stupid comments to represent conservative views.
Yes, racism is indeed racism, even when we’re talking about the brand subscribed to by Bennett himself as evidenced by much of the man’s social media. A “fair and balanced” approach by the media would include treating that reality as such.
The people who always scream racism are the racists, no matter the color of their skin.
I’m beginning to this, Jason Whitlock should be unemployed. Who’s that guy at espn who got fired because he was trying to explain how other African American athletes feel about RG3? The same should happen here to Whitlock.
I mean talk about tone death! Racism is racism, no matter what race or ethnicity you are. All people need to be treated equally.
Jason Whitlock is a moron…. If you’re just now learning this you haven’t been paying attention.
Foxs Sports Radio has turned into Fox political radio. The morning guy never talks sports. Regardless of your personal politics, sports radio isn’t the place for it.
When will they learn…if you want to be an all-day, every-day, hot-take factory that has people reacting and thus watching and listening for the next outlandish oven-mitted observation to react and watch and listen to, write about Colin Kaepernick!!!
Please Florio, you are delusional if you think ESPN’s left wing politics haven’t had anything to do with the struggles the network is enduring. One of their high-profile anchors even admitted as much. Are ESPN’s politics the number one reason for it’s “demise”? No, a terrible contract with the NBA, stale programming and increased competition are the primary reasons imo, but the network’s nauseatingly liberal and self-important political leanings are certainly on the list that has ESPN losing viewers.
Whitlock was right on with his statement yesterday and the follow-ups to all the haters calling him out since.
Anyone and everyone can be Racist, sexist, bigoted, or sterotypical. It does not matter your race,sex,or financial standing. Trying to exclude people from either committing the act or being the victim of the act is just a tool to validate bad behavior.
Lebron James is a great man. I will just leave it at that.
What exactly IS racist? A movie titled White men can’t jump is obviously OK. Try releasing one called Black men can’t swim. Or how about a movie with two white women in blackface titled Black girls. Racist. It’s only racist if it offends black people, regardless of income.
“On what planet would Whitlock’s position be considered “right of center”? Color me surprised that this website automatically considers stupid comments to represent conservative views.”
Well, this planet.
The right are usually the racist ones or better yet the ones that don’t think racism exists while the left acknowledges it and believes is wrong.
Whitlock, claiming that racism doesn’t exist for rich black people, is definitely right of center.
