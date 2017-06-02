Michael Vick says he wants to get into coaching

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 8:27 AM EDT

Michael Vick is finished playing, but he hopes he isn’t finished with football.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he wanted to get into coaching.

“I would love to coach in the National Football League one day,” Vick said. “At some point, I’d definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

“It’s another way to chase a championship. You know I’m not done. I’m not done by any means. You know I didn’t get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I’d get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough.”

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback didn’t play last year (who had stints with the Jets and Steelers), and has said he’s abandoned any thoughts of playing again. But he thinks he has things to offer young quarterbacks, and wants to share it with them.

“I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football,” Vick said. “I feel like I’ve learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don’t want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and [I] really can’t relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because . . . you don’t have to dumb it down, but you can’t be as complex. And I get that.

“So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail. You know you can coach hard, and that’s what I want to do.”

Vick said he hasn’t actually talked to any of his former teams or coaches about it, preferring to let the process “happen naturally.” That makes it sound like his hopes of signing a ceremonial deal with the Falcons, which they don’t seem to be as interested in as he is.