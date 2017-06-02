Packers fight in OTAs, which could be a bad sign

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 6:36 AM EDT

This time of year, contact in practice is supposed to be a no-no, but a pair of Packers were definitely putting hands on each other, which could be trouble for the team.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a fight broke out during the Packers’ Organized Team Activity session yesterday.

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and undrafted rookie linebacker Johnathan Calvin went at it during team drills, with the two players “swinging wildly at each other’s heads.”

Multiple punches were thrown and they ended up on the ground before teammates and coaches broke them up. These things usually get passed off as boys-being-boys, and Spriggs gave the obligatory “Once you step on the field again there’s nothing after that,” quote.

But the NFL and the NFLPA might not agree.

A practice fight sparked the investigation into the Seahawks which led to the loss of OTA time and a heavy fine. A subsequent violation cost them a draft pick as well.

The CBA prohibits live contact during voluntary workouts.

“Voluntary off-season workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players,” it reads. “The intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority, and not at a level where one player is in a physical contest with another player.”

So while the fight between the players might be over, the bigger issue may just be beginning.