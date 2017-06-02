Panthers wideout Brenton Bersin had ankle surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

The Panthers aren’t particularly deep at wide receiver, and one of the guys they were hoping would compete for a job will be out until training camp.

Via Max Henson of the team’s official website, wide receiver Brenton Bersin had surgery Wednesday to remove a bone spur from his ankle. The work was done by team doctor and foot-and-ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said Bersin would miss the rest of OTAs and minicamp, but should be ready for training camp.

Bersin has hung around for five seasons, and growing up in owner Jerry Richardson’s Charlotte neighborhood probably didn’t hurt that effort. He went to camp with them as an undrafted rookie in 2012, spent 2013 on the practice squad, and has been on the roster since. He caught two passes last season, and has 24 career receptions.

Other than second-round pick Curtis Samuel, the Panthers don’t have much of note behind starters Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. They lost veteran free agent Ted Ginn to the Saints, and backfilled with guys such as Russell Shepard and Charles Johnson.