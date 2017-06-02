” Pete Carroll: Dysfunction is old story being revisited”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

In a recent article about the Seahawks, Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine reported that there’s friction inside the team’s locker room dating back several years.

The reported friction centered on issues between the defense and the offense with cornerback Richard Sherman and quarterback Russell Wilson in major roles. The article was slammed by Sherman and others on the team and coach Pete Carroll faced questions about it during a Friday press conference.

Carroll called it “an old story that was revisited” and said he believes that “everybody’s pulling for one another” inside the locker room. He also addressed the charge in the article that some on the team believe he and others on the coaching staff don’t hold Wilson to the same standard as other players on the team. Carroll said he shows “favoritism” to all players, but that doesn’t mean everyone gets treated the same way.

“I’m not going to treat everybody the same and overlook whatever’s going on with their individual ways,” Carroll said. “I’m not doing that. You’ve watched it. You don’t think it’s working, too bad. I think it’s working pretty darn well.”

Carroll’s record in Seattle backs up that assertion and the coach made it clear that he’s going to continue running the team the same way.