In a recent article about the Seahawks, Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine reported that there’s friction inside the team’s locker room dating back several years.
The reported friction centered on issues between the defense and the offense with cornerback Richard Sherman and quarterback Russell Wilson in major roles. The article was slammed by Sherman and others on the team and coach Pete Carroll faced questions about it during a Friday press conference.
Carroll called it “an old story that was revisited” and said he believes that “everybody’s pulling for one another” inside the locker room. He also addressed the charge in the article that some on the team believe he and others on the coaching staff don’t hold Wilson to the same standard as other players on the team. Carroll said he shows “favoritism” to all players, but that doesn’t mean everyone gets treated the same way.
“I’m not going to treat everybody the same and overlook whatever’s going on with their individual ways,” Carroll said. “I’m not doing that. You’ve watched it. You don’t think it’s working, too bad. I think it’s working pretty darn well.”
Carroll’s record in Seattle backs up that assertion and the coach made it clear that he’s going to continue running the team the same way.
Pete Carroll: Dysfunction is old story being revisited
Carroll should be thinking about his own team instead of the vikings!
Exactly! You look at what the Hawks have don in the last 5 years and I’ll take it. So we’re not the patriots. Ok. But look at the steelers, giants, broncos and maybe the Raven and packers in the last decade plus. If you can be a playoff team that wins a super bowl or two your doing something right. Trust, I sat through over thirty year of no championship and my baseball team hasn’t played a team playoff game since 2001. Not to mention my basketball team is gone. The Hawks have been awesome to watch and will be until Pete, john and Russell are gone. They’ll be in the playoffs this year and then anything can happen
The Seahawks thrive on the “us against them” mentality. Thanks for fueling it ESPN.
Not really. It never really stopped. Dysfunction is the seahawk way.
Let’s see. 5 straight trips to the playoffs, 2 trips to the Super Bowl, 1 Super Bowl victory, 14 All Pro or Pro Bowl players
(past or present) on the roster this year.
Gee, do you think the way he treats people might be working?
The 1-2’s are strong.
They have been to 3 Super Bowls so they are doing something right.
but each time I look at their fan base it seems so wrong.
Not Green Bay or Pittsburgh wrong but still wrong
The Seahawks have been in disarray since the moment Wilson tossed that interception. He immediately went to the sideline and blamed the receiver. The defense still had NE on the 1 yard line. Did the Seattle D stuff the Pats, or get a safety, or cause a turnover? No. They jumped offsides. Then they got 15 yard penalties for starting fights!
They still haven’t recovered 2 years later. Their locker room has exploded with infighting and the team even tried to dump Sherman, but his declining play and “me” attitude drove teams away.
Even the 12th Man has hopped the fastest bandwagon out of town!
Pete NAILED it…..they HATE us cause they aint us!
With the clock ticking down. Patriot assistant coaches asked Belicheck if he wanted a time out.
His response …..”I got this”
Disarray being two more playoff appearances in as many years?
Disarray being a fairly stable roster from last year to this one where if anything some of our holes from the last two years have seemingly gotten stronger (Running game depth, interior D-line, secondary depth even O-line depth)?
I’ll take that kind of disarray over the dumpster fires that are the 49ers or Rams in our division over the same period. Or the Panthers SB hang over last year and potentially the Falcon’s this year.