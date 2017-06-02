Ravens fear Dennis Pitta’s latest hip injury may be career-ending

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has a history of serious hip injuries, and the latest injury could be the worst.

The Ravens released an ominous statement about Pitta injuring his hip again this week, and there have now been reports from both ESPN and NFL Media suggesting that the team fears the injury could be career-ending.

Pitta played in just four games in 2013, three in 2014 and zero in 2015 because of two serious hip injuries. But last year he came back, played in all 16 games and caught 86 passes for 729 yards.

Now Pitta, who will turn 32 this month, may have played his last game.