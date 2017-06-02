Ravens fear Dennis Pitta’s latest hip injury may be career-ending

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has a history of serious hip injuries, and the latest injury could be the worst.
The Ravens released an ominous statement about Pitta injuring his hip again this week, and there have now been reports from both ESPN and NFL Media suggesting that the team fears the injury could be career-ending.
Pitta played in just four games in 2013, three in 2014 and zero in 2015 because of two serious hip injuries. But last year he came back, played in all 16 games and caught 86 passes for 729 yards.
Now Pitta, who will turn 32 this month, may have played his last game.
That’s a bummer.
Well, not a good week for the Ravens. Sigh.
Lions: could we interest you in a low mileage Ebron? for next year’s 1st rounder… Oh come on please
What a bummer. Nice guy and a good player. Wish him well.
Mr. Glass-hips is finished. Not everyone’s body can stand up to the rigors of NFL football. Sad, but moving on to the next man up.
The bell tolls for thee, Whinebaugh.
Football Gods are watching (and have been watching your antics).
Ben Watson. Crockett Gilmore. Nick Boyle. Darren Waller. Maxx Williams.
Time for someone to step up & become Flacco’s new favorite TE target.
The curse of the fugly logo and uniforms.
lol
It’s starting already. We haven’t even started training camp and we have lost 2 starters for the year. Is it bad luck or something that they are doing or not doing? Oh well, it’s good for Ben Watson, if he can stay on the field.
Gosh this is sad news. As a Pats fan, I saw Pitta as a formidable opponent, one for whom the Pats had to focus part of their game plan. Ravens games were always a battle, in part due to Pitta.
Best of luck Dennis, in whatever the future holds.
time to bust out darren waller. what’s the hold up?!
I was thinking today if there were any way Belichick would trade Malcolm Butler to Baltimore. The Ravens must be desperate for secondary help right about now, do they anything the Pats would covet enough to do it? Young, proven O linemen or linebackers?
Trading a high-quality starter to a Conference rival is pretty rare, but if anyone would do something unconventional, it’s Belichick.