Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta re-injures his hip

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT
Dennis Pitta completed a comeback few expected last year, but has had a setback this year.

The Ravens announced that the veteran tight end re-injured his hip during Friday’s Organized Team Activity session, and is being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury now.

The team put out a statement from General Manager Ozzie Newsome calling it “unfortunate news.”

“Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better,” Newsome said.

Pitta returned from a series of serious hip problems last year and caught 86 passes, a career high and the most by any tight end in franchise history.

13 Responses to “Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta re-injures his hip”
  1. mdl1952 says: Jun 2, 2017 3:15 PM

    Sorry to hear this, he had a great comeback last year. This will probably end his career.

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jun 2, 2017 3:19 PM

    What a shock!

    The bell tolls for thee, Whinebaugh.

  3. ravensbob says: Jun 2, 2017 3:19 PM

    Please stop holding Joe’s hand and retire while you can still walk your daughter down the isle someday!

  4. thebrownswillalwaysloose says: Jun 2, 2017 3:23 PM

    Great guy but he should have retired after hurting his hip the second time. It’s his decision of course but why risk never walking again when you’re already financially set and have a ring?!

  5. bullcharger says: Jun 2, 2017 3:24 PM

    That’s too bad. He’s a great player. Hope he is ok.

  6. tsuscrumhalf says: Jun 2, 2017 3:26 PM

    Dude…..hang it up…..play with your kids & make sure you’re able to walk in 10 years. You’re a stud & a warrior….we get it…….now be smart & walk away.

  7. johnqlunchbox says: Jun 2, 2017 3:28 PM

    Stick a fork in him. He’s done.

  8. bobthebillsfan says: Jun 2, 2017 3:36 PM

    I’ve always admired him and his work ethic.

  9. harrisonhits2 says: Jun 2, 2017 3:37 PM

    That’s a shame he’s a great player and one of the better TEs when healthy.

  10. ddeck00 says: Jun 2, 2017 3:45 PM

    *Ring* *Ring*

    “Hello, this is Ozzie Newsome. I would like to speak to the agent who represents Gary Barnidge”

    If that line hasn’t already been spoken it will any minute now.

  11. richabbs says: Jun 2, 2017 3:45 PM

    tylawspick6 says:
    What a shock!

    The bell tolls for thee, Whinebaugh.
    ——————————————————————–

    Wow! Only a real jerk takes pleasure when a player gets hurt. I think it’s time to reevaluate your life tylawspick6.

  12. ilovemyravens says: Jun 2, 2017 3:48 PM

    Damn, that’s tough. Can’t see him coming back from that. Thanx for your dedication to the game, now go enjoy ya family while you still can. You’ll always have a home here Pitt!

  13. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jun 2, 2017 3:50 PM

    Time to call it a career, he already has a ring and nothing else is left to prove.

