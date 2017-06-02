Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta re-injures his hip

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 2, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

Dennis Pitta completed a comeback few expected last year, but has had a setback this year.

The Ravens announced that the veteran tight end re-injured his hip during Friday’s Organized Team Activity session, and is being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury now.

The team put out a statement from General Manager Ozzie Newsome calling it “unfortunate news.”

“Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better,” Newsome said.

Pitta returned from a series of serious hip problems last year and caught 86 passes, a career high and the most by any tight end in franchise history.