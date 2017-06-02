Ray Rice takes assistant coaching job at his high school

Posted by Josh Alper on June 2, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Former Ravens running back Ray Rice has spoken to younger players about the domestic violence incident that ended his playing career and now he’ll be working with them on the field as well.

Rice has taken a job as a volunteer assistant coach at New Rochelle High School, where he played before going on to Rutgers and the NFL. Coach Lou Dirienzo said that Rice will be the team’s running backs coach and will also work with the defensive backs.

Dirienzo said that Rice has been a frequent presence around the team in the last few years and that the job won’t represent a major change.

“Ray has been around with us and mentoring kids and taking kids under his wing for us,” DiRienzo said, via the Journal News. “Now that he has more time, he’s taking more of an active role.”

Rice’s schedule with the team will be set up to accommodate speaking engagements like a recent visit to Tampa to talk to Buccaneers rookies.