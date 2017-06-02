Report: Dennis Pitta dislocated hip, again

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

The news for Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta was as bad as it could be. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitta has one again dislocated his hip.

It’s the third time Pitta has suffered the same injury, and it likely means the end of the road for the 31-year-old pass-catching tight end who when healthy has been among the best tight ends in the NFL.

After missing most of the 2013 season, most of the 2014 season, and all of 2015, Pitta appeared in all 16 games a year ago, catching 86 passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens have five other tight ends on the roster. They may now be in the market for another — specifically, for one that can replace Pitta’s production in the passing game.