Russell Wilson disputes notion of Super Bowl hangover, locker-room discord

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

Nanobubbles apparently go a long way toward curing hangovers.

With both an ESPN The Magazine article and comments from Warren Moon of the Seahawks Radio Network underscoring the existence of a lingering inability of the Seattle franchise to get past the stunning outcome to Super Bowl XLIX, quarterback Russell Wilson disputed on Friday the existence of any lasting problems.

“I think if it’s hanging, we wouldn’t be as far as we’ve gotten,” Wilson (pictured with Moon on Friday) told reporters. “I think we’ve been too good the past two years since.”

Wilson nevertheless acknowledged the possibility that not everyone got over the Super Bowl loss as quickly as he did, but he dismissed the notion that destructive tension exists between offense and defense.

“We play a hard-hitting game, there’s always tension,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t think it’s a negative tension. I think it’s when you love something and you’re passionate about what you do every day, we come out here to win. And we’re all different, we all have different things. But we’re all at the same accord, the same. And that’s complete competitors, ultimate competitors. Winners, guys who want to win, the whole thing. And we look forward to that. And we’re never going to shy away from it. We push each other in the most positive way possible.”

As to the question of division in the locker room, Wilson was similarly dismissive, albeit somewhat more equivocal.

“I wouldn’t say it’s divided,” Wilson said. “I don’t know that. From my perspective, I believe that we’re a team that’s been in the playoffs, we’re a team that keeps winning. I don’t think teams do that if they’re truly divided. . . . We’re better together, that’s for sure. And we believe in one another. I believe in every single person I get to play with, every time.”

As to the item from last week that sparked renewed talk of locker-room dysfunction, Wilson said that he “didn’t really read the article,” and that he “just heard about it.” Regardless of whether that’s the truth, we’re all going to be hearing more and more about the article and its implications if Wilson or any of his teammates deviate from saying or doing all the right things for the benefit of the microphones and cameras.