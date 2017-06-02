Sam Bradford proud of Teddy Bridgewater, not worrying about future

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been doing on-field work at Organized Team Activities the last two weeks as he continues his attempt to return from the knee injury that wiped out his 2016 season and created doubt about his playing future.
Bridgewater’s injury caused the Vikings to trade for Sam Bradford last year, which means he has someone who knows what it’s like to go through rehab after knee injuries. Bradford tore his ACL twice while with the Rams and that has given him insight into what Bridgewater is going through right now.
“Obviously, I’ve been there,” Bradford said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I’ve gone through it. I know how tough it is physically and mentally. And to see him and how hard he’s working and the things he’s doing, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
There’s no timetable for Bridgewater to be far enough along that the Vikings would consider playing him, which leaves Bradford as the starter in Minnesota. His contract is up after this year and Bridgewater’s recovery will have an impact on his chances of staying with the Vikings, although Bradford said he’s not worrying about that now.
“You’re always trying to earn your spot,” Bradford said. “I think in this business you have to step on the field every day and prove it regardless of where you’re at or who you are.”
A good season will set Bradford up for a starting job somewhere in 2018, making that a good thing to focus on while Bridgewater is working his way back.
As a close friend of the organization the deal for Bradford looks like it is really working in Minnesota’s favor. Many organizations tells me they have no QB on their depth chart. Minnesota may have two.
Bradford has a great opportunity this year to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. He’s spent the whole offseason working in an offense that is built around what he does well. The offensive line should be serviceable and he has a lot of weapons to use.
Bradford needs to have a great season or Bridgewater has to fail in his comeback for him to get a big contract from the Vikings. Bridgewater is preferred because the team loves him, he’s younger, he’s cheaper, and he has the intangibles that Bradford has not shown so far. It will be a tough decision unless one of them makes it obvious he should or should not be the guy.
