Texans cut Keith Mumphery, Max Bullough

June 2, 2017

It became public this week that Keith Mumphery was expelled from a graduate program and banned from the Michigan State University campus and facilities as a result of a violation of the school’s policy on relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

The Texans, who drafted the wide receiver in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, said they were gathering information about Mumphery after the Detroit Free Press reported on Mumphery’s ban. That process didn’t go well for Mumphery.

Per multiple reports, the Texans have waived Mumphrey. He had 24 catches for 198 yards and also spent time as a returner in 27 games for Houston.

The Texans have also waived linebacker Max Bullough, who was a teammate of Mumphrey’s in East Lansing. Bullough, who played 30 games over the last three seasons, is suspended for the first four games of the season for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.