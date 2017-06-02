The full John Lynch interview from PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT

Earlier this week, 49ers G.M. John Lynch sat down for an extended interview with PFT Live. Portions of it have been typed up and posted here. More of it was included in Friday’s edition of the show.

The full 24 minutes can be seen and heard below.

Lynch addressed a wide variety of topics, including the decision to draft quarterback C.J. Beathard, the player(s) who have stood out during offseason program, the balance between having meaningful practices and having impermissible contact during offseason workouts, the rule that keeps rookie Solomon Thomas out of OTAs, Lynch’s own baseball-versus-football deliberations, and more.

So check it out