Washington fan Dale Earnhardt won’t have to drive an Eagles car

Posted by Mike Florio on June 2, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won’t have to drive his car into the wall, after all.

The NASCAR driver and Washington fan had been scheduled to drive a vehicle painted with Eagles colors and logos on June 11. As it turns out, the NFL won’t allow it, due to a policy that prevents club trademarks from being used for the promotion or presentation of another sport.

“Having been reminded of the NFL’s policy, we understand and respect their point of view,” the Eagles said in a statement on Friday. “While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta.”

It’s unclear when the policy was adopted. Golfers on the PGA Tour (including Payne Stewart and Ben Curtis) have worn team colors and logos in the past during tournaments.