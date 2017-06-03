Alex Smith “shocked” to lose “great teammate” Jeremy Maclin

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was taken aback to learn he has lost one of his favorite receivers.

Smith pronounced himself “shocked” when asked for his reaction to the news that Jeremy Maclin has been cut.

“Jeremy is a really good friend, an amazing teammate, so still kind of just processing that he’s not going to be in there with us, a guy that’s done a lot for us the last two years, a guy I’ve grown really close to,” Smith said, via the Kansas City Star. “Jeremy’s a great person, a great teammate, a great player. On all those levels, just kind of letting that sink in, I guess.”

Although Maclin had the worst season of his career statistically last year, Smith said he was trying to tough it out at a time when some players wouldn’t have been playing.

“He played through a lot last year, played through injuries and pushed through trying to help this team,” Smith said. “Obviously as players we don’t get to make these decisions. For us, we have to move on a roll as a group. We obviously wish Jeremy well wherever he lands, and he’ll land on his feet.”

Smith has been around long enough to know that veteran players with big contracts are never safe — and with the arrival of first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Smith himself isn’t safe for long either. But just because Smith understands the business, doesn’t mean he has to like it.