Bruce Arians wants his players to play smarter

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

The Cardinals made an unexpected plunge in 2016 from Final Four to 7-8-1. One of the problems, according to the team’s head coach, comes from mental errors made by the players. And while Bruce Arians is hoping for those mistakes to end, he still sees them happening.

Arians wasn’t thrilled with blunders that occurred during a two-minute drill in practice on Thursday.

“The young guys panicked,” Arians said, via azcentral.com. “When the clock is running, we have a certain play we go to, and, sh-t, they lined up all over the place. Those are the types of things that get you beat.”

Arians is working also to eliminate mistakes that aren’t as glaring, since those can ultimately be the difference between a win and a loss. To improve the situation, Arians has broken out his “accountability sheet” earlier than usual, logging all blunders from all players in the hopes of minimizing them not only in training camp and the regular season but during offseason workouts.

“More accountability,” Arians said when explaining the change.

They need something to get more victories. The best news is that a team once was a perennial doormat now has much higher expectations. The bad news will come for plenty of players and others if the performance doesn’t improve and the accountability comes from the top of the organization.