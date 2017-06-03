It’s your Game Three Stanley Cup Final preview

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

It’ll be a Catfish Night in Nashville, with the Stanley Cup Final moving from Pennsylvania to Tennessee. And with the Penguins leading the Predators 2-0 after sweeping both games in Pittsburgh, Game Three becomes critical, for both teams.

P.K. Subban has guaranteed a win for the home team, and a win in Game Three would set the stage for Game Four putting the series at 2-2, with a pivotal Game Five back at PPG Paints Arena. From a skill standpoint, the Penguins arguably have the edge (particularly when Olli Maatta isn’t inside the boards), but the home-ice advantage in Nashville has become an impressive one, and it won’t be easy for the defending champions to overcome.

It likely will be much easier for zealous Predators fans to overcome security when trying to: (1) smuggle a stinky, nasty dead catfish into the venue; and (2) throw it onto the ice.

