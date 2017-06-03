Malcolm Jenkins: Kaepernick protest was “genius”

Many people have said many things about former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to not stand for the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins recently applied a term that few have.
“Now that you look back at the season and what’s transpired since then, I think Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel or take a seat or to protest the national anthem was genius and worked better than I think he even probably assumed at first,” Jenkins recently told ESPN. “Because here we are a year later and it’s still a topic of conversation, and it sparked a conversation that’s been long-lasting. And since then, guys have really moved into action and have been doing a lot in the community.”
One of the reasons it continues to be a topic of conversation is that Kaepernick continues to be unemployed. And despite the various flawed assumptions and false narratives about Kaepernick’s situation and intentions, the reality is that few if any teams have engaged in the kind of due diligence that happens constantly with available players, perhaps because coaches and executives know they’re wasting their time doing homework on a player their owner will never employ.
And so instead of embracing the chance to improve a given team with a guy whose performance wasn’t nearly as bad last year as the Kaepernick Truthers would insist (16 touchdown passes, four interceptions, 90.7 passer rating, 6.8 yards per pass, 6.8 yards per run), the various teams with needs at the position have ignored him. And while Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the surface did Kaepernick a favor by declaring him to be “a starter in this league,” Kaepernick is now caught in the gulf between being deemed not good enough to start in some places, and too good to be a backup in others.
The real question becomes whether his name will be included on the list of quarterbacks that teams will call when they suffer injuries at the position. Even if a given team will go “next man up” for the starting job, will Kaepernick be given the chance to backfill the spot on the depth chart?
Kaepernick wasn’t ‘protesting’ when he sitting through the National Anthem.
He said that he was sitting because he did not want to stand and give honor to a flag that represents an oppressive nation.
It wasn’t until people (Dr of sociology at Berkeley and others) talked to him that he changed his stance to “im going to kneel as a protest”.
Jenkins is right.
K Pick gets crucified for raising an issue…
(16 touchdown passes, four interceptions, 90.7 passer rating, 6.8 yards per pass, 6.8 yards per run)
It is not genius. It was a divisive stance that angered evryone on both sides. It’s everything that has gone wrong with this country the past decade.
Only an absolute fool would think this was a good idea. It cost him, cost his teammates, the fans , and the public. I hope I never see this type of self destructive unpatriotic nonsense again.
The lies that the police prey on innocent black men is an absolute fantasy. They do things, see things, and resolve things none of us have the balls to deal with. I’m grateful for what they do regardless of what anyone else thinks.
Kap is an American traitor and should be treated as such.
If Kaepernick’s goal was to divide people and give respectability to those who hate America, then yes, it was “genius”.
I wonder if you would be jumping on the band wagon of a player who said they supported PRESIDENT TRUMP and his immigration ban and could not get a job? the fact is that if a team signs this guy they would have to change their offense to fit his skills and how many teams want to revamp everything for a guy who was not good enough to beat out Blaine Gabbert?
May have been genius but it sure isn’t putting any bread in his bank account. I don’t see Nike or Gatorade or “whoever” rushing to have this guy endorse their products because of his genius move.
Perhaps Malcolm Jenkins should join Kap and become a “genius” also. Surely the oppressed masses will come to your rescue.
“genius” = making yourself so toxic nobody will want to employ you?
His socks with cartoon pigs wearing police uniforms were as bad as the knee during the anthem. If he wants to make a difference and he remains unemployed, he should put his life on the line and be a cop.
Apparently Malcolm’s definition of genius is different from mine.
CK will regret his decision years from now if not already. Most of America was aware of the racial issues happening at the time and did not need a football player to raise awareness.
And I say no nfl teams offering him a job is genius too !!
No it wasn’t genius at all, actually quite the opposite. When you anger alot of people with a protest you don’t create change, you actually promote racism. Pissing people off isn’t how you get them to like you or respect you. Too bad alot of people in his position don’t understand. I bet one day he rolled out of bed and decided to do it. This couldn’t have been something he thought about for awhile because then he’d be even more of an idiot. Atleast i hope he didn’t put too much thought into it. Standing for the flag is to show respect for all the people who have fought and died for our country. It should never be used as a form of protest, it just isn’t right. There is black men who have fought and died not just white. I do believe many times cops have been in the wrong and abused power but i also believe many times people just don’t do what they are told and end up being shot for it.
