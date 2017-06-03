Phony Tom Brady video dupes at least one media outlet

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

Friday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Montreal Expos drafting a catcher from California at pick No. 501 in the MLB draft. Patriots.com had some fun with the occasion, editing footage from The Brady Six documentary that NFL Films produced several years ago and adapting it to his supposed anxiety as a 17-year-old prospect.

Not everyone got the joke.

Boston.com posted an item that took the video seriously, despite the obvious edit in the spot where Brady says “Patriots” and a different voice — a female voice, actually — says “Expos.”

Brady obviously opted for college football at Michigan, and you know the rest of the story. Well, maybe all of you don’t, given that an obviously phony video ended up being a belated, and unintended, April Fool’s Day gag.