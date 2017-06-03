Ravens make sense for Jeremy Maclin, if they have the cap space

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 3, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

The Chiefs’ surprising decision to cut receiver Jeremy Maclin on Friday instantly makes Maclin the most attractive free agent on the market, a player who will have multiple offers. One of those offers will surely come from Baltimore.

The Ravens were already in need of a receiver after losing Steve Smith to retirement and Kamar Aiken in free agency and not adding any receivers in free agency or the draft. Then tight end Dennis Pitta, who led the Ravens with 86 catches last season, was lost to a hip injury on the same day the Chiefs cut Maclin.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when Maclin played in Philadelphia for his first four NFL seasons, so Maclin would arrive in Baltimore already knowing the offense.

The question, however, is whether a contract that makes sense for both sides could be worked out. Maclin surely knows he’s not going to make the $10 million this season that he would have made in Kansas City, but he may want more than the Ravens, who have just $2.1 million in cap space, can afford to offer him. Baltimore will likely have to restructure some veterans’ contracts before a deal with Maclin could be worked out.

But if it can be worked out, it makes a lot of sense for both sides.