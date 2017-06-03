Report: Saints’ Nick Fairley has career-threatening heart condition

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 3, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has missed Organized Team Activities this week, reportedly because of a potentially serious health concern.

Jennifer Hale‏ of FOX Sports reports that Fairley underwent tests that show heart trouble that could jeopardize his career. Mike Garafolo of FOX Sports adds that teammates who speak to Fairley regularly haven’t been able to get in touch with him recently.

Fairley is coming off a strong 2016 season, which the Saints rewarded this offseason with a four-year, $28 million contract.

A first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2011, Fairley played four years in Detroit and one in St. Louis before signing with the Saints last year.