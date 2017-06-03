Russell Wilson will address political issues “when the time is right”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2017, 12:47 AM EDT

In early February, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stepped away from his carefully-manicured image and made a rare political statement, at a time when many were protesting efforts to ban travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority countries. On Friday, Wilson explained that he may be willing to dip a toe into the political waters in the future.

“When the time is right,” Wilson told reporters. “Certain times.”

He observed that “[w]e’re living in an interesting world right now,” and Wilson said, “I just continually pray that just we as a nation I guess more than anything kind of come together.”

Wilson raised eyebrows with comments made less than two weeks after the inauguration.

“Despite anybody’s political issues or views, everybody has a right to choose who they want to vote for,’’ Wilson said at the time. “But this thing is getting out of hand — getting out of hand, people.

Some would say it’s gotten even more out of hand since then. Others would say there are no problems at all. And none with opposing views seem to be inclined to ever find a way to agree.

When and if Wilson feels compelled to speak out again remains to be seen. He likely won’t be making a habit of it, but his prior remarks and his “when the time is right” commitment from Friday suggest that Wilson could indeed have something more to say.