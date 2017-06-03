Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Former discus thrower and well-traveled-but-rarely-used NFL player Lawrence Okoye has become the biggest surprise of the Dolphins’ OTAs.

Bills TE Jason Croom discusses his transition from receiver.

The John Idzik era didn’t last long for the Jets, but long enough to bring a bunch of crappy players to town.

The Boston Globe didn’t see Patriots QB Tom Brady and his eldest son, Jack, hit the field for the 18th annual Best Buddies flag football game.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is making the adjustment to life in the NFL, including among other things noticing the speed of WR Breshad Perriman.

S George Iloka is “The General” of the Bengals’ secondary.

Which failed former Browns draft pick will be back in the NFL first, Johnny Manziel or Josh Gordon?

The Steelers and RB Le’Veon Bell continue to stare each other down.

Texans rookie WR Deante’ Gray will be out until training camp with a Grade 2 hamstring tear.

The Titans’ QB situation is suddenly a mess, with Matt Cassel having thumb surgery.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano isn’t ready to anoint a starting five on the offensive line.

Jaguars C Brandon Linger has been spending time at right guard during OTAs, the position he played in 2014 and 2015.

Broncos LB Brandon Marshall has changed his body during the offseason.

Former Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin acknowledged it’s a “[c]razy business” in his farewell message to Kansas City fans.

Ice Cube believes the Raiders owe Oakland a Super Bowl win before leaving for Las Vegas.

Chargers DT Corey Liuget has high praise for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

With the Cowboys picking up $14 million in cap space, don’t expect it to burn a (glory) hole in Jerry Jones’ pocket.

Giants S Landon Collins raised $30,000 at his charity softball game, with the help of some current and former players on the team.

Should the Eagles try to bring back WR Jeremy Maclin?

Despite the departure of both 2016 starters, Washington has a solid group of receivers.

Bears LB Lamarr Houston is working his way back from his second torn ACL.

Will the Lions try to sign WR Jeremy Maclin?

Russ Ball is a dark-horse candidate to become the next G.M. for the Packers.

Disappointing (to date) WR Laquon Treadwell isn’t worried about the nattering nabobs of negativism.

The field at the new Falcons stadium will be installed by late July.

The Panthers have an answer for the diverse offensive weapons of their NFC South rivals.

Saints owner Tom Benson is considering buying a majority interest in Dixie Beer.

Bucs C Joe Hawley is partial to grilled cheese and Spider-Man.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians wants the team to stop making mental mistakes.

Former Rams QB Jim Hardy says he “can still throw a tight spiral” at 94.

Seahawks OL Luke Joeckel may be down to his last chance.

49ers OT Joe Staley accidentally punched LB Navorro Bowman in the face.