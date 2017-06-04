Best Buddies charity apologizes for banning Boston Globe photographer

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

The ejection of the Boston Globe photographer from the Tom Brady-backed charity event in retaliation for a Boston Globe article questioning the use of the charity’s money wasn’t in retaliation for a Boston Globe article questioning the use of the charity’s money, after all.

That’s what a spokesperson for Best Buddies International said Saturday in apologizing to the Globe for having a photographer led away by security, according to CSN New England.

“I’m sorry that it happened,” Nicole Maddox said. “It’s unfortunate that it happened. Tom Brady had nothing to do with it.”

Maddox claimed that the move was “100 percent not related” to the April 22 Globe story questioning the distribution of Best Buddies funding to Brady’s foundation, and that it instead arose from a “misunderstanding” regarding credentialing.

So what was the misunderstanding? They thought the photographer was with the non-credentialed Boston Glove?

Whatever the mixup, when the photographer shows up at a Boston event and claims an affiliation with one of the primary newspapers in Boston, any “misunderstanding” should have been quickly resolved, if the persons putting on the event wanted to have photos from the event appear in one of the primary newspapers in Boston. The fact that the photographer was led away by security makes it seem like something other than a “misunderstanding.”

Unless the “misunderstanding” is that the people keeping the gate mistakenly understood that the Globe wasn’t welcome.

Making the apology seem even more odd is the fact that few were criticizing Brady and/or Best Buddies for not welcoming a photographer from a publication that seemed to go out of its way to raise questions regarding transactions between charitable endeavors that both have benefited from Brady’s involvement and support — especially with no evidence that anything improper or illegal occurred. Brady and Best Buddies had reason to be upset with the article, and in turn every right to tell anyone associated with the Globe that they’re not welcome at the event.

The fact that Best Buddies doesn’t seem to be willing to own the apparently deliberate nature of the outcome is a bad look. And I say that with full assumption of the risk that if anyone from PFT were to show up for a future Best Buddies event, there may be a similar “misunderstanding” regarding credentialing.